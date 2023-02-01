PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Search efforts for a 57-year-old man last seen in Provincetown in late December are ongoing, according to officials, as police continue to seek info from the public.

Bruce Crowley was originally reported missing on Jan. 4, after spending the New Year’s Eve weekend in Provincetown, according to the local authorities.

On the department’s Facebook page, Provincetown police described Crowley as having a height of 5’8″, with brown eyes and grey hair. They added that his vehicle, a grey Mini Cooper, was found by officers in a local parking lot.

Our State Police Detective Unit for Cape Cod/Islands is seeking to locate Bruce Crowley, who’s been missing since Dec. 30, 2022. Mr. Crowley, 57, was last seen in the area of Commercial Street, #Provincetown. Anyone with info or who sees him is asked to call 508-790-5799 or 911. pic.twitter.com/wmlLbhcmjF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 1, 2023

On Feb. 1, Massachusetts State Police reiterated that search efforts were ongoing, adding that he had last been seen in the area of Commercial Street.

Anyone with information regarding Crowley is asked to contact the Provincetown Police Department at 508-487-1212, the Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171, or the Cape and Islands State Police Detective Unit at 508-790-5799.

