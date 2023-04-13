BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston high school briefly entered “safe mode” Thursday as police searched the premises, turning up “nothing dangerous,” according to school officials.

A large police presence that included police dogs could be seen at Excel High School Thursday morning, as the Boston Police Department responded to the area.

Details on why officers were called to the school have not yet been released, but authorities told 7NEWS the school was placed in safe mode for a time as police searched the building.

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools told 7NEWS nothing dangerous was found inside the building, with the scene returning back to normal by noontime.

“I was anxious in there because that never happened to me before,” one student told 7NEWS. “I’m pretty sure all of the kids in there are anxious and probably don’t want to come back because I don’t want to come back.”

Officials said no injuries were reported and that all students and staff were safe.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

