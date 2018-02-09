Police search for 3 suspects who fled crash in Newton; shelter in place lifted at schools

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for multiple suspects who fled the scene of a crash on the Mass Pike in Newton Friday morning.

State police say the individuals in question fled a crash on the exit 16 off ramp. Sources tell 7News that police are on the hunt for two males and one female.

A shelter-in-place order was given for Burr Elementary, Pierce Elementary, and Franklin Elementary. It has since been lifted.

A state police helicopter, K9 dogs and local police are assisting with the search.

A large staging area has been set up. Sky7 spotted an array of police vehicles in the area.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)