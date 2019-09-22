Police search for a suspect after 6 people are shot in downtown Indianapolis

(CNN) — Police are searching for a shooter who left six people wounded in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Officers patrolling in the area responded to multiple shots fired nearby, said Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. They found six victims ranging in age from teenagers to adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

All six people were transported to local hospitals. Two are in critical condition, one is in serious, but stable condition and three have minor injuries, Cook said.

Police are investigating the incident and looking for a suspect.

The shooter’s motive is unknown.

Developing story – more to come

