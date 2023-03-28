BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence could be seen in Charlestown Tuesday afternoon after what started as an attempted traffic stop turned into an hours-long search for an armed suspect.

Authorities said it all started around 12:30 p.m. when police pulled over a green Dodge due to the driver having open warrants.

The vehicle went on to crash on Terminal Street in Charlestown, careening into a guardrail.

The suspect was then able to take off, leaving the vehicle behind. Police later found a firearm inside of it as authorities responded to the incident.

With Massachusetts State Police, members of the Boston Police Department used SWAT crews, K9 and Harbor Patrol units to search the large premises at 200 Terminal Street that officials believe the suspect ran into.

The building was evacuated as police fanned through the building, finding another firearm but no suspect.

Boston police say the suspect remains at-large as of 4 p.m. and that an image of the individual will be released later to the public to assist with the search.

