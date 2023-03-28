BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence could be seen in Charlestown Tuesday afternoon after what started as an attempted traffic stop turned into an hours-long search for an armed suspect.

Authorities said it all started around 12:30 p.m. when police tried to pull over a green Dodge vehicle due to the driver having open warrants and a suspended license.

Police said the driver crashed the car into a guardrail on Terminal Street in Charlestown and ran off. Inside the car, detectives said they found a gun.

With Massachusetts State Police, members of the Boston Police Department used SWAT crews, K9 and Harbor Patrol units to search the large premises around a building on Terminal Street that officials believe the suspect ran into.

The building was evacuated as police searched floor by floor looking for the man, finding another firearm but no suspect.

“It was really kind of scary and interesting,” said Brittany Jimena, who works nearby.

Police have asked for the public’s help in locating the suspect in this incident, who they described as a black male, standing 6’0” and weighing 190 pounds with dreadlocks.

Police asked anyone with information on this incident to contact detectives at (617) 343-4571.

