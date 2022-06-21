ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police searched Arlington for a suspect in a Billerica domestic assault but did not find him Tuesday afternoon, and are continuing to investigate, officials said.

Shortly after noon, state police said they were searching for a male suspect on foot on the Alewife Brook Parkway between Route 2 and Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington. Police said the suspect was wanted for a domestic assault out of Billerica.

After two hours, state police said the search ended with “negative results” and local police would continue investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

UPDATE 2 — Search has ended with negative results. The victim in the case is an adult female. Investigation will be ongoing and be led by local police. The case is out of Billerica. No further updates to be provided by MSP. https://t.co/YDSp5zT8LO — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 21, 2022

