BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old Brockton man wanted for assaulting an officer after Massachusetts State Police say he dragged a trooper while fleeing a traffic stop.

MSP officials said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday when state police stopped a vehicle driven by a man identified as Derek Lobo.

According to officials, Lobo’s car was pulled over on Montello Street for motor vehicle violations, but while two troopers were investigating, the suspect accelerated and drove off, dragging a trooper for a short distance.

The trooper suffered minor injuries as a result, but was able to get up and run back to the cruiser to try and pursue the suspect. The entire incident was captured on an MSP cruiser dashcam.

According to state police, Lobo is currently wanted for multiple charges that include:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Negligent Operation of Motor Vehicle

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

