Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police in New Britain are looking the driver who killed a 64-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Police say the crashed happened around 4 p.m. Saturday while the pedestrian was trying to cross a street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigator say the driver fled in a light-colored four-door sedan with possible damage to the front end and windshield.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending