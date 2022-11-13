BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver in connection to a hit and run Sunday afternoon.

Brookline Police said just before 5 p.m. Sunday a driver involved in a two-car accident fled the scene. The driver left their vehicle at the scene of the crash and ran away, police said.

The person had been driving a 2020 Jeep Compass, according to officials, and no one was hurt in the accident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)