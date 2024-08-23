BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman at the T’s Braintree station.

The incident happened on Tuesday near 8:15 a.m. at the busway at the station.

In a post on X, police said an unknown male “An unknown male violently threw a woman off the bus,” causing her to land on her face.

Police said the woman was injured in the incident but did not provide any further information on the extent of her injuries.

Police shared a photo of a person of interest in connection with their investigation and asked anyone who recognizes him to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

