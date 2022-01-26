MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose police are looking to identify a man accused of stabbing a 19-year-old woman in the neck during a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Lynde Street shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of the home invasion, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation determined that a man had entered the home, grabbed a kitchen knife and began rummaging around. He then entered the teen’s room and demanded her keys before the two began fighting. It was then that she was stabbed.

She was transported to an area hospital to undergo treatment. Her father, William Westgate, said she is recovering.

“Just numb.. we’re both numb,” Westgate said. “We haven’t processed it yet. How can you process something like that? There’s a stranger that just walks into your house and holds a knife over your daughter.. how can you process that. I just cant, you know?”

In addition, investigators are looking into reports of attempted home and car break-ins in the area on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and a pair of vehicle thefts, including one in which the keyless start keyfob was left inside the vehicle.

Police say in each successful break-in, the owner’s doors were left unlocked.

“I cannot stress enough how significant a step the simple act of locking your home and vehicle doors can be in preventing you from becoming a victim of crime,” Chief Lyle said. “I urge all residents to remember to lock their homes and vehicles.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212.

