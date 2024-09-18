BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search continued Wednesday for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while she was walking home from school in Brockton.

The teenager said she was approached by a man in the driveway of 279 West Elm St. on her way back from West Middle School on Tuesday, according to the Brockton Police Department.

“The victim managed to escape after a brief struggle and fled to her home,” the department said in a statement.

School police officers were notified of the incident on Wednesday, prompting investigators to search for the suspect, police said.

The man is described as a Black man in his 20s, missing two front teeth, and wearing a black shirt with multicolored lettering, along with gray pants, police said. He was seen riding a blue bicycle with white lettering.

“We are working closely with the Brockton Police Department to support the student and family affected by this deeply concerning incident and will work with the police to help in identifying a suspect,” Brockton Public Schools Interim Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said in a statement.

“We have notified our school community and encourage students to remain vigilant and report anything they find concerning to a trusted adult,” she continued.

While the search continued, Brockton Police Director of Communications Darren Duarte acknowledged the incident was “terrifying.”

“Very smart that she was able to get away, out of the assailant’s grasp and get home,” Duarte told 7NEWS.

In light of this incident, Duarte urged parents to stay vigilant and make sure their children stay vigilant.

“Police are actively investigating any leads that we have,” Duarte said.

Two men working on the house where the reported attack happened said no one lives in the home. A neighbor next door said he heard and saw nothing.

Brockton police said school police officers will be canvassing the area in the coming days to prevent any future incidents like the one that happened on Elm Street.

