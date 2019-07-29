Police search for man who robbed Citizens Bank branch

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are looking for a man who used a note to communicate his demands during a robbery at a Citizens Bank branch in Rhode Island.

Officers responded to the Providence bank at about noon on Saturday.

Police say the bank manager told them the man wearing a yellow T-shirt and a black T-shirt wrapped around his neck entered the bank, passed a note to the teller and said, “Do as the note says.”

Investigators have seen the note, but have not disclosed what is written on it.

The bank manager says $3,000 was stolen.

No arrests have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.

