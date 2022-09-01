HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a smoke shop in Hyannis.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the shop, wearing all black with a mask covering his face. The man can then be seen pulling out what appears to be a gun from his jacket before walking toward the cash register. A different camera angle shows him pointing the gun toward the ground.

Officers were on the scene a few minutes after the robbery. Police dogs were seen sniffing around the area looking for any signs of the suspect.

The store owner said multiple employees were taken to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance. He said none of the employees were shot and all are OK.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)