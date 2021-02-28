Police search for man who shot BB gun behind Salem Walmart

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a BB gun behind the Walmart in Salem on Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a rifle who ran into the woods behind the Walmart on Highland Avenue at 10:50 a.m. found the windows of a backhoe nearby had been shattered by a projectile, police said. Officers determined the glass was likely broken by BBs from an air rifle.

A large amount of police responded, including a SWAT team.

“[Officers] had me at gunpoint at first because they were looking for somebody. realized I wasn’t the guy they were looking for,” said Jason Anderson, who was at the store.

The suspect carrying the air rifle was described as a 6-foot tall dark-skinned man wearing a gray sweatshirt and anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-745-9700.

