Police search for man who shot BB gun near Salem mall

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a BB gun behind the Walmart in Salem on Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a rifle who ran into the woods behind the Walmart on Highland Avenue at 10:50a.m. found the windows of a backhoe nearby had been shattered by a projectile, police said. Officers determined the glass was likely broken by BBs from an air rifle.

No one was injured or threatened during the incident. The suspect carrying the air rifle was described as a 6-foot tall dark-skinned man wearing a gray sweatshirt and anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-745-9700.

