Police search for missing 16-year-old from Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing teen from Worcester.

Edward Veneziano, 16, was last seen on Harrington Way towards Franklin Street and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, purple sneakers and a black backpack, according to a post from the Worcester Police Department’s Twitter page.

Veneziano is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

