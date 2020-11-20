Police search for missing woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police searched for a missing woman in Burlington Friday night, officials said.

Teresa Osborne, 62, walked away from her home on Northeastern Avenue, officials said, and Burlington and state police are searching for her. She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build and brown hair wearing a blue jacket and tie-dye shirt.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police at 781-272-1212.

