FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials launched a search Monday for a woman last seen in Fairhaven Monday morning.

Police announced they were working with the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s Search and Rescue unit in efforts to find Anapaula Huggins, 43.

Police said Huggins was last seen on video surveillance in the area of Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue on Monday around 7:30 a.m. She was later reported missing around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said family members told them Huggins left her residence on Raymond Street Monday morning with her dog.

Fairhaven Animal Control officials found the dog around 9:30 a.m. But there was no sign of Huggins, police said.

Police described Huggins as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with black hair, wearing black pants and a maroon jacket.

First responders were on scene searching local shoreline areas as of Monday afternoon.

Police asked anyone who locates Huggins or who may have information about her whereabouts to call them at 508-997-7421.

