ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are searching for a person accused of starting a fire in an Attleboro convenience store during an attempted armed robbery.

Police in a statement said the incident happened at the Lucky Lotto convenience store on Washington Street near 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a clerk told investigators a male suspect entered the store and briefly walked around the store. The clerk said the suspect then left the store and appeared to pick up a clear glass beer bottle containing “a liquid substance.”

Credit: Attleboro Police Department

When the clerk confronted the person about the beer bottle, police said he told the clerk he was intending to rob him. Police said the suspect threatened to burn down the store if he was not given money.

After the clerk refused to give the would-be robber any money, police said the suspect emptied the beer bottle on a rug at the door to the store and ignited the fluid with the lighter.

Police said the suspect fled the store and was last spotted on Washington Street running toward the border with Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Though the suspect was able to spark a small fire, police said the clerk was able to extinguish the flames.

Police described the suspect in this incident as a light-skinned male, standing between 6’ and 6’3”. Police said he wore a black face mask and a hooded sweatshirt with a white “Jordan” logo. The suspect was wearing black pants with “distinctive white markings,” and black and white sneakers. He was carrying a small black backpack, according to police.

Police said their search for the suspect was ongoing as of Wednesday morning and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at (508) 222-1212.

Credit: Attleboro Police Department

