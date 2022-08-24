PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are searching for the person behind an attack on a bike path that happened in the middle of the day Wednesday.

Authorities said it was around noon when a man was assaulted and robbed along the Independence Greenway near Russell Street. The victim, who suffered a nose injury, told police the suspect showed a knife and demanded money and jewelry. Police said the suspect is in his 20s and wore a surgical mask.

People who live nearby said first responders swamped the area when it happened.

“The cops and ambulance everything was blocked off here, they were down the street here on the path,” said Scott Fedele.

Residents and those who use the path told 7NEWS the area is normally quiet, except for a recent black bear sighting.

“Most of the people say ‘hi’ to everyone, (are) friendly – I walk here twice a day,” one walker said. “It’s a great trail.”

“Why would someone do that?” said Dan Sheridan, who frequently walks the path.

Many are hoping whoever is responsible is caught soon.

“It worries me because my house is right there,” said Fedele. “What happens if, say, they don’t catch the person, the person is still out, if it’s someone who’s on drugs or whatever it may be, (they) can break into my house, can break into the house over here, nobody knows.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)