SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were searching for a possible occupant Friday morning after they found a van in the Saugus river, officials said.

A Saugus police spokesperson said police first received a 911 call near 11:30 p.m. Thursday from a person who said they saw tail lights in the water.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene off Ballard Street and started searching with help from the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, the spokesperson said.

Authorities found the van near 7 a.m. but were still working to determine whether a person was inside as of around 9:30 a.m. as tides and sediment complicated their search.

The spokesperson said the investigation into this incident was ongoing.

