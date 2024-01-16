MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Milford Monday after an armed robbery at a local store, officials said.

Police said the robbery happened at 46 Main Street Monday afternoon when a man wearing a mask and carrying two knives entered the store and tried to stab a clerk.

The man then took money from the cash register and fled the area, according to police.

Police said none of the store’s clerks were hurt in this incident.

With the alleged robber still at large as of around 6:45 p.m., though, police urged anyone with information to contact investigators.

This incident followed less than a week after another armed robbery at a store in Milford and happened around the same time that heavily-armed law enforcement personnel surrounded a multi-family home on West Street in town.

Police confirmed the law enforcement response on West Street was part of the investigation into last week’s robbery but said this latest incident on Main Street was not considered to be connected.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)