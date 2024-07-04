MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were searching for a suspect early Thursday afternoon after a car crashed through a residential yard and into a fence in Medford, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Alto Drive.

Speaking with 7NEWS, a police official confirmed officers were looking for a suspect.

The fence that was damaged in this crash was connected to a house. The scene remained active near 12:30 p.m. as officers could be seen combing through the neighborhood.

A state police helicopter was spotted overhead and a police K9 unit was seen working in the area. Law enforcement officials were also seen going through the car that crashed and removing items, including a phone, a bundle of clothes, and a lock of hair.

Crews towed the car away from the area shortly after 12 p.m.

No further information was immediately available about the events leading up to the crash or the person who police were searching for.

