PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Plympton over the weekend after police said a man assaulted two employees at a local convenience store and fled the scene with cash.

Plympton police in a statement late Monday morning said officers responded to Plympton Gas and Convenience on Main Street around 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, police said, officers determined a male suspect first entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a handgun. Police said the suspect left through the back of the store after assaulting the two employees and taking cash.

Plympton police said the two employees were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. A search got underway, in the meantime, as police looked for the suspect in this case.

Police said the suspect is believed to be between 5’9” and 5`10” in height. He was believed to be wearing jeans, white shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with a Reebok symbol on the right shoulder at the time of this incident Sunday night, according to police. Police said the suspect was also wearing gloves and a white mask.

Police said they believe the suspect was driving a white or silver SUV.Plympton police described their investigation as “active and ongoing” as of Monday and asked anyone with information on the suspect, his vehicle or any other information related to this incident to contact them by email at kbrower@plymptonpd.org or by phone at 781-585-3339 x527

