CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials continued their search for a suspect Thursday morning after police said one person died following a fight during a high school football game in Chelsea.

Gunfire rang out as Chelsea High School hosted the team from East Boston Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, who was not a student at either school, was treated at the scene and later died at the hospital.

Chelsea Public Schools says it’s offering counseling and emotional support services to students and staff.

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