Police search for suspects after package thefts in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after packages were reported stolen Wednesday in Hingham.

A witness reported seeing a man remove a package from a front door of a home on Wompatuck Road, according to a post on the Hingham Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers were able to recover empty packages in the neighborhood and found some items that appear to have been removed from their shipping boxes.

Anyone who had items that were confirmed to have arrived Wednesday (before 2 p.m.) in the Hingham area is urged to contact the Hingham police business line at 781-749-1212 (select prompt “7”).

The vehicle involved is described as an older blue Ford Explorer with a female driver and male passenger.

An investigation is ongoing.

