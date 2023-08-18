Authorities are searching for the people who were caught on camera taking part in a shootout in Nashua, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Witnesses tell 7NEWS the bullets nearly struck a mother who was sitting in her car.

Surveillance video from several angles obtained by 7NEWS show two groups arriving in the area at the same time. From one angle, a group pulls up in a white car in front of an auto repair shop. Across the street, another group sneaks up in an alley before one opens fire.

The shooting prompts the other group to return fire across the street.

The owner of the store that captured the video didn’t want to go on the camera but both said the shooters are regular customers.

The owner of the store that captured the video said a woman inside an SUV parked outside with in the car with her children and said a bullet nearly struck her.

No additional information was immediately available.

