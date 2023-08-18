Authorities are searching for the people who were caught on camera taking part in a brazen shootout in Nashua, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

A witness tells 7NEWS one of the bullets nearly struck a mother who was sitting in her car with her kids.

Surveillance video from several angles obtained by 7NEWS show two groups arriving in the area of Hollis Street at the same time. From one angle, a group pulls up in a white car in front of an auto repair shop. Across the street, another group sneaks up in an alley before one of the members opens fire.

The shooting prompts the other group to return fire across the street before fleeing the area.

The owner of the store that captured the video said a woman who was in a vehicle parked outside was nearly struck by a bullet.

No additional information was immediately available.

