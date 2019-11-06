Police search for SUV after elderly man struck, seriously injured in Taunton hit-and-run

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Taunton are turning to the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured an elderly pedestrian on Wednesday night.

Officers arriving to the scene near 305 Middleborough Ave. in East Taunton around 5:30 p.m. found an 85-year-old man lying in the street with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening, according to a release issued by the department.

The victim was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment.

Police say they are on the lookout for a small gray SUV that is believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the identity of the driver is asked to call Taunton Police at 508-824-7522.

