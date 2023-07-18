BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline are working to identify two suspects who forced their way into a home and assaulted a man inside early Tuesday morning.

The Brookline Police Department said a 61-year-old man was left with a laceration wound to the head after “multiple masked suspects” broke into a home on Warren Street early Tuesday morning and assaulted the resident. Police added there was also evidence that a gun was fired during the incident.

Authorities said that based on their investigation, they believed the suspects forced their way through the balcony of the home’s second floor while the residents were sleeping inside.

The two suspects were able to flee the scene, according to authorities, while the resident who was attacked was later taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Brookline PD later released footage and images of two masked individuals, including video of a suspect approaching a camera and attempting to cover it.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

UPDATE: Brookline Police share video/pictures of the suspects involved in the home invasion. Pictures attached below. We’re live at 10:30 am with the breaking details. @7News https://t.co/YckGHklLrX pic.twitter.com/i4qz5uCLiZ — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) July 18, 2023

