BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole $800 worth of dresses.

Surveillance video shows the woman taking a package, with the dresses inside, from the porch of a home on Harvest Street in Dorchester.

The homeowner said she installed the security just over the weekend.

