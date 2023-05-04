NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man in an apparent case of road rage in Newton, state police said. 

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Daly Rink on Nonantum Road, where police said a man told them the woman got out of her black BMW and stabbed him. 

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital with a superficial wound.

No additional information has been released.

