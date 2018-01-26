Police search Hyde Park pond in connection with Marine recruit’s disappearance

HYDE PARK (WHDH) — Police are searching a pond in Hyde Park in connection with the disappearance of a Marine recruit as his family pleas for his safe return.

Joey Brancato, 21, was last seen in Roslindale back on Nov. 18. Police said he also has ties to Winthrop.

“We know Joey and we know Joey would never disappear from Nov. 18 until not without a trace,” said relative Nicole DaSilva.

Family members said he was staying with a Marine recruiter at the time he went missing.

State Police and K-9 units were searching the area of Turtle Pond Parkway and Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park on Friday but no details were released. Family members said Brancato would often go running in that area.

“We believe people know and we need them,” said DaSilva. “We need them to bring closure to our family that we can move forward and process this through. Because the unknown is horrific.”

