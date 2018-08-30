Police search Maine home of man missing for nearly a year

GREENBUSH, Maine (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Maine man missing for nearly a year.

State police say they believe the last known contact with 66-year-old Guy Carmel of Greenbush was in March of 2017.

Police and search dogs were at Carmel’s home in the small town 20 miles north of Bangor on Thursday looking for evidence that would help to find him. Authorities say the home is on 10 acres of land with outbuildings.

Authorities expect to be at the property overnight and possible through the day on Friday.

Anyone with information that could help in finding Carmel is asked to contact the Maine State Police barracks in Bangor at 207-973-5700.

