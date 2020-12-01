Police: Search of Beverly business yields 10 pounds of pot, hundreds of gold coins

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Beverly business is facing a slew of criminal charges after a recent search of his workplace yielded a large stash of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash, and hundreds of gold coins, officials announced Tuesday.

Richard T. Best Jr., 43, of Beverly, was arraigned in Salem District Court on charges including three counts of possession to distribute methamphetamine, Adderall, and LSD, possession to distribute marijuana, three counts of possession to distribute psilocybin, THC, and hashish, and possession to distribute Alprazolam, according to the Beverly Police Department.

Investigators executing a search warrant at the computer business on Rantoul Street on Nov. 19 seized $42,000 in drugs and cash, including 10 pounds of marijuana and about 205 gold coins, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)