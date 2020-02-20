Police: Search of Sudbury man’s home yields thousands of child porn images

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sudbury man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say a search of his home yielded thousands of digital photographs of child pornography.

Paul Cook, 71, was slated to be arraigned Thursday in Framingham District Court on charges including three counts of possessing child pornography and three counts of distributing child pornography, Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix said in a news release.

Homeland Security investigators and state police task force unit obtained a search warrant for Cook’s home after learning that he may have been that disseminating child porn pornography, Nix said.

A search of his home reportedly netted thousands of pornographic files, including digital images depicting children estimated to be between the ages of one and three years old.

An investigation remains ongoing.

