Police search student accused of making threats against Hull High School

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a student allegedly threatened to harm others at the school with a firearm, officials said.

The main office called police around 9 a.m. Wednesday to report the threat, prompting officers to respond to the school and search the student, according to a joint statement issued by Superintendent Michael F. Devine and Hull High School Principal Nicole Nosek.

No weapons were found.

“The administration will take the proper actions with regard to this student, but it has been determined that there was no immediate threat and no danger to the High School,” the statement read. “At no point in time was there a direct threat to students or staff. The school day is continuing without disruption.”

In a separate statement, Devin said, “What matters most in this unfortunate situation is that our students, faculty and staff are not in danger. The policies and procedures we have in place for these kinds of situations were followed correctly, and the situation was resolved without further escalation or disruption to our school community.”

