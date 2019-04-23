Police: Search underway for armed robber who fled CVS with trash bag full of drugs

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Andover are searching for an armed robbery suspect who fled a CVS with a trash bag full of stolen drugs on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the pharmacy on Main Street around 7:30 a.m. ordered a shelter in place at Doherty Middle School after learning a man wielding a black and silver handgun had just fled with an array of stolen drugs, according to the Andover Police Department.

The masked suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall white man, ran out the back door of the pharmacy with the narcotics in a black trash bag, police said.

Andover Public Schools lifted the shelter in place order at 9:10 a.m.

In a statement, CVS said no employees or customers were harmed during the robbery.

“CVS Pharmacy is grateful that none of our employees or customers were physically harmed during the incident in Andover and we want to thank law enforcement for their quick response,” the statement said. “We have provided the police with surveillance video. As this is an on-going police investigation, we are deferring to them for any comment. Our store re-opened earlier this morning.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Andover police.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

*UPDATE* Andover Police Release New Photos in Connection with Armed Drug Store Robbery https://t.co/07tktkGd2y pic.twitter.com/EfyMxKmP34 — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) April 23, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)