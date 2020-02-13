Police: Search underway for couple with ‘missing teeth’ who threw 6 Chihuahuas from moving car, killing 5

(WHDH) — A search is underway for a couple with “missing teeth” who threw six small dogs from a moving vehicle, killing five of them, officials said.

Deputies responding to a report of animal abuse in Wayland Township, Michigan, spoke with witnesses who saw a man and woman throwing six Chihuahuas out of their Honda Odyssey as they drove near the 400 block of 124th Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 6, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

One witness told the sheriff’s office that five of the six Chihuahua dogs died at the scene. The surviving Chihuahua has been named Lucky LuLu.

One of the suspects is described as a woman in her 20s or 30s, who is very skinny, with missing teeth, and blonde hair. The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, who is also very skinny, with missing teeth, and “big curly hair.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)