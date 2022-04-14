CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a motorist who fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and left behind 100 grams of fentanyl in their vehicle early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Troopers attempted to stop a 2013 Dodge sedan on the northbound side of the highway in Bow around 12:20 a.m. after observing multiple lane violations but the driver fled, reaching speeds of 115 mph, according to New Hampshire State Police.

After troopers deployed stop sticks, the operator of the vehicle lost control and crashed in the median near Exit 16, state police added. The driver then allegedly bailed on foot, fleeing off the highway in the direction of Merrill Park in Concord.

A state police K9 team was called in but a search of the area for the suspect proved unsuccessful.

About 100 grams of suspected fentanyl was later found in the crashed vehicle, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Brandon Rivard at 603-223-6915.

