Police: Search warrant uncovers 90 grams of cocaine

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people are in police custody after officers reportedly found 90 grams of “crack” cocaine, over $3,0000 and a loaded firearm in a Dudley apartment on Sunday.

Benjamin Wilterdink, 28, of Hampton C.T., Jamal Tillman, 29, of New London C.T., Sherri Wright, 44 of Brooklyn C.T., and Shawn Gliniecki, 44, of Dudley M.A. are all under arrest today on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act after authorities found a large quantity of “crack” cocaine, thousands of dollars and a loaded 9mm firearm, according to a release issued by the Dudley Police Department.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. SWAT teams carrying out a warrant for the search of 10 Williams Street placed the four individuals under arrest. They are all being held on bail as they wait to face a judge on Monday, police say.

Gliniecki is also facing a Possession of a Deadly Weapon charge.

