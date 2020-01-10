BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Braintree teenager last seen more than three weeks ago.
Rachel La Lama was last seen in Brockton on Dec. 17, 2019, according to Braintree police.
She is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton or Braintree police.
