BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Braintree teenager last seen more than three weeks ago.

Rachel La Lama was last seen in Brockton on Dec. 17, 2019, according to Braintree police.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton or Braintree police.

