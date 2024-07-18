BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in East Boston.

Lenny Granadao was wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and green shoes when he was last seen on Prescott Street at around 1 p.m., police said. Granadao lives with autism and is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, according to police.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 911 or Area A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.

People can also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

