BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl from East Boston who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Soleil Mojica-Daniels was last seen Aug. 7 on Bowdoin Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

She is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-2, and 120 pounds, police said. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and four earring studs, authorities said.

Mojica-Daniels may be near Saratoga and Dunlap streets in Dorchester, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4234.

People can report information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

