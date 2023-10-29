WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are now searching for an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting at Worcester State University early Saturday morning, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office announced.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. In an update early Sunday afternoon, the DA’s office said Kevin Rodriguez is now wanted on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

The DA’s office said Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous and asked anyone who sees him to call 911.

Worcester State University Police first responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call. Once on scene, the DA’s office said, authorities found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to area hospitals where one of them, aged 19, died of his injuries. The second victim, described as a 21-year-old man, appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries as of Sunday afternoon, according to the DA’s office.

While authorities did not release the identities of the people shot in this incident, the DA’s office said neither the victims nor the assailants were students of Worcester State.

The shooting remained under investigation.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’ whereabouts is asked to contact state police detectives at (508) 453-7589 or contact the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).

Cell phone video showed the moment shots rang out Saturday night.

Authorities have since asked for additional photos and video around the locations of Wasylean parking lot and Sheehan Hall that may help in their investigation.

Worcester State in a post on X announced a shelter-in-place order Saturday morning. The shelter-in-place order was later lifted shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Worcester State was closed on Saturday as a result of the shooting, with all on- and off-campus university events canceled.

The university detailed counseling and support resources available for students. In the same statement, officials said employees in need can contact Worcester State’s confidential and no-cost employee assistance program at any time at 1-844-263-1982.

