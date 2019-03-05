Police searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Malden shooting

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for an 18-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend in Malden, officials say.

Investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest for Yahia Mastouri, 18, of Malden, in connection with the shooting of Jeury Batista, 23, of Salem, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Kevin Molis announced Tuesday.

Mastouri is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen in Malden on the night of the shooting.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Bowdoin Apartments about 6:18 p.m. Saturday found Batista shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting occurred during a drug transaction and it is not being considered random.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121 or Malden Police at 781-322-1212.

