MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men accused of stabbing another man inside a parked car before stealing his wallet and phone in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery and stabbing in the area of Gates and Rimmon streets around 10:45 p.m. found a victim suffering from a stab wound to his neck, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim told police that he had pulled over to smoke a cigarette when he was approached by two black men he described as being about 6 feet tall with a thin build.

The suspects allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck before pulling him from his parked car and striking his body several times.

They then allegedly stole his wallet and phone.

Police say the public is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 and reference case number 19-8406.

