Police searching for 2 Lamborghinis stolen from Wayland dealership

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two Lamborghini SUVs that were stolen from a dealership in Wayland early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to an alarm at Herb Chambers Lamborghini around 3 a.m. learned the suspects broke the dealership’s window with a rock before obtaining the keys to two vehicles they then took from the front lot, according to Wayland Police Lt. Sean Gibbons.

The base model for this type of SUV is around $200,000 each.

Officers stopped a car believed to be involved with the break-in and brought two people back to the police station for questioning, Gibbons said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wayland police.

